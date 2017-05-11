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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/floors : slate

Bathroom Granite Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.