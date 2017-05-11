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All Photos/bath/counters : granite/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Granite Counters Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The master bath.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
master bath/shower
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Master Bathroom