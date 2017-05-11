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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
The pool design provides a tranquil spa-like sound of water falling over three negative edges.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Perched above a historic fishing village, Casa Mar is just a short stroll from the coast of Paraty. Expansive views of the island-dotted bay can be relished throughout the property.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Cantilevered above the terrain, the infinity pool pavilion and lounge spaces embrace the lush foliage of the surrounding landscape.
The infinity pool reaches out above the hillside with stunning views of Australia's Northern Beaches.
The pavilion surrounds the lawn and infinity pool, providing a covered living space for enjoying the outdoors. Blackbutt hardwood timber decking extends throughout the various programs, providing a feeling of continuity.
Joe Sturges of GS Landscape Architecture Studio oversaw the landscape design.
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections. Image courtesy of Jill Paider.
The 75-foot-long, infinity-edge lap pool extends to the west.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
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