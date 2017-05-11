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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Sleek and commodious, some of the villas in this resort have indoor and outdoor showers as well a Jacuzzi that’s great for a leisurely soak under the stars at night.
Sited within 44 acres of Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, the thatched water villas at this resort are designed with floor to ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views.
Iridescent blue mosaic tiles cover the infinity-edge pool and spa providing a colorful contrast to the home's mostly neutral color scheme.