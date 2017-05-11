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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Pool, garden
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture