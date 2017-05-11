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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
A rectangular infinity pool is set perpendicular to the facade, making it the perfect spot for cooling off in the Moroccan heat.
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Main view