Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
View South at Noon Time
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.