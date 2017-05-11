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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
View South at Noon Time