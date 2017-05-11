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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool