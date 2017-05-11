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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
The Pool House seen at night.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections. Image courtesy of Jill Paider.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
A 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.
The infinity pool mirrors the Pacific Ocean.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Patio/Pool
A collection of Miss Petra chairs from Myyour are next to the pool; all lighting for the house is by Skip Yeknik.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.
landscape, pool