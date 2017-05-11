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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #pool
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
The infinity pool overlooks stunning views of Mexico and the San Diego skyline and harbor.
A new floor plan opened up the home taking advantage of both the natural lighting and cross-ventilation—minimizing the need for electricity and air-conditioning.
Paving with a jagged edge connects the living room to the pool in the northeast section.
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
The gorgeous exterior view.
There is also a poolside
The lanai and the private pool.
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