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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.