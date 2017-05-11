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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/locations : back yard

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The pool design provides a tranquil spa-like sound of water falling over three negative edges.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.
A 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
A rectangular infinity pool is set perpendicular to the facade, making it the perfect spot for cooling off in the Moroccan heat.
Paving with a jagged edge connects the living room to the pool in the northeast section.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
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