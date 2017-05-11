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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
Patio/Pool
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP