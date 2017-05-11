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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : infinity/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Perched above a historic fishing village, Casa Mar is just a short stroll from the coast of Paraty. Expansive views of the island-dotted bay can be relished throughout the property.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Cantilevered above the terrain, the infinity pool pavilion and lounge spaces embrace the lush foliage of the surrounding landscape.
The infinity pool reaches out above the hillside with stunning views of Australia's Northern Beaches.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #pool
A quick walk from the inn and cottages, the infinity pool and cabanas offer a quiet place to sunbath and relax.
A 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
Pool, garden
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