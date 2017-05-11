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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : storage

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
A large wood dresser provides added storage in the living area, where shiplap walls and birch paneling on the ceiling lend warmth and texture.
Sophia and Henry relax in the open-plan living area of their tiny home with their dog Cora, a Labrador retriever and Siberian husky mix.
A broad skylight assists in brightening the lower-level space.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
The front of the Airstream holds a workstation so that Sanchez can have fellow musicians over to collaborate on projects.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
Leather dining chairs contrast smoothly with a blue velvet sofa and ottoman.
The sitting area is finished with dark surfaces and heavy, antique furnishings.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
To make the space feel larger, the couple opted for white walls and a minimal color palette.
In the living area is a U-shaped, multi-use couch that can be easily turned into a guest bed when needed.
Heirloom pieces have been a go-to for Davison—a bit of Georgia to remind her of home, though her look is always evolving.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
The 24-by-36-inch peninsular counter offers nine more drawers for kitchen good storage below and perhaps our most used multifunctional surface above; used for meal prep, dining, games, office work,depending on the time of day
A sleek, scalloped magazine rack
A darker blue hue adds richness to the built in casework in the living space.
In the living room, a vintage Danish chair faces a sectional upholstered in Knoll fabric. The Nelson Ball clock is from Vitra and the throw pillows include a Jonathan Adler Seahorse design. Acacia flooring from Reward Hardwood Flooring was used throughout. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
Family Room with Built-In Cabinets and Hidden Bar