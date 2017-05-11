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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
Large French doors open up to the backyard from a reading nook on the first floor. The bright, cozy corner flows onto a granite patio for easy al fresco dining.
Along the back of the home, an elegantly designed formal living room features large windows along both sides and a marble fireplace.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
An expansive plate-glass window stretches across the width of the living room, with additional doors leading to the backyard. The open space hosted gatherings of The Mattachine Society.
Custom-made moon sculptures by New York–based artist Bronsen hang prominently in each Airstream. The decorative pillows are by Cheko.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Views of the stained-glass windows below flood the penthouse.
Creating a beautiful home isn’t just about impressing guests and surrounding yourself with pretty things. It’s about creating spaces to feel relaxed, comfortable and at peace.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
"Higher ceilings and plenty of daylight were a must," say the architects. The ceilings in the living room are 13-feet-high, making the interior feel more open and welcoming.
Leather dining chairs contrast smoothly with a blue velvet sofa and ottoman.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
The architects made sure to use wide windows, so that the view is never far away from the action.
Wood ceilings lend a warm touch to the interiors. A large wood-burning fireplace and cozy lounge furnishings provide the ideal place to relax and soak in the surrounding elements.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
The original circular brass Malm fireplace sits atop its new tiled platform in the opened up living room. Since the home's setting feels very park-like, the new covered deck—visible just outside the windows—was designed to add year-round living space to the home.
The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the stunning, panoramic view.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Living Room reading corner
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
The architecture studio custom-made all the storage and shelving systems, ensuring that they would fit snuggly into every corner of the home.
A closer look at the living lounge below. Per the owners' request, the Austrian parquet floors were kept intact and beautifully restored.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Although cacti are associated with being low-maintenance plants, it is important to remember every cactus has different needs.
Over the last decade, architect Francine Monaco and her husband, David Bauer, have filled their bungalow on Long Island with rare furniture, art, and antiques. In the living room, midcentury Danish chairs join a camel saddle covered with an alpaca hide, used as an ottoman. Francine had round “lily pads” cut from gingham-patterned carpeting.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
Bailey decorated the toyhauler with a handmade Persian rugs, which she bought on eBay for $99 each, some poufs, woven flat baskets that she “borrowed” from her mother.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
A sitting area off the main living space features chairs upholstered by Berkeley Fabrics &amp; Upholstery and a light fixture from Lights Fantastic.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
The yoga and meditation area is placed on the upper level, which also features a partitioned bedroom and private bath. The warm wood floors are heated by hydronic tubes below, while supplemental and more instant heat is provided by a concealed infrared heater in the ceiling. Greenery surrounds the sides of the property for a serene environment. The industrial supports required to hold the 3 floors above were left exposed, and the burled redwood slabs are exposed and serve as the ceiling and sides to the spaces below.
Living Room
Living Room
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.