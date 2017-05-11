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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/floors : rug

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
Exposed formwork concrete was used for the walls in the house. It contrasts with more refined elements, such as the steel beams and timber floors and ceiling.
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
From the living area and the veranda, the studio can be seen over the lake.
A large OSB structure with skylights, a bathroom, an enclosed baby’s room, and a master sleeping alcove dominates Ryan and Showalter’s Brooklyn loft.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
A combined living room, kitchen, and dining area enjoy ample light and views thanks to the glazed northern facade.
In the living room, 18-foot-tall ceilings combine with massive windows.
The front of the Airstream holds a workstation so that Sanchez can have fellow musicians over to collaborate on projects.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room warm.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
Custom-made by JHID in collaboration with The Works Construction and Trio Upholstery, the wraparound sofa features emerald-green, cotton velvet upholstery by Maharam. The wall sconce is by Allied Maker, and the ceiling mount lighting is by Illuminate Vintage.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
The master bedroom, previously a little dormer, has been expanded to include a massive corner window that captures the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, and Richmond Bridge on clear days. A rug by Aelfie Oudghiri for CB2, wool-wrapped pouf by CB2, and vintage chaise by Maarten van Severen creates an impressive lounge area.
An expansive plate-glass window stretches across the width of the living room, with additional doors leading to the backyard. The open space hosted gatherings of The Mattachine Society.
Eye-catching Chinese red lacquered bookshelves line the wall in the home's corner library.
The light-filled living room has custom wallpaper, hand-stenciled ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, plentiful storage, and plush seating.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Full of chandeliers, the expansive living room also features hand-painted ceilings.
When entering the home, guests are led to the expansive living room through a turreted entry.
Views of the stained-glass windows below flood the penthouse.
The garage has been converted into den/bedroom complete with laundry hookups.
Rustic and modern elements combine to create a polished, surf shack feel. The eye-catching wood stair is a focal point upon entry.
Exposed wooden beams heighten the home's charming rustic feel.
The two-story great room is crowned by a striking chandelier.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
Floor-to-ceiling windows take in expansive forest views.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Vintage, one-of-a-kind light fixtures are featured throughout the home. This living room hosted a Target photoshoot last fall, also styled by Emily Henderson.
Kyomachiya Hotel Shiki Juraku in Kyoto, Japan
The living room overlooks the backyard through a wall of glass.
The baseboards, casings, windows, and doors are trimmed in Roman &amp; Williams’ favorite high gloss black oil paint by Fine Paints of Europe.
Rich walnut herringbone parquet floors are complemented by meticulous millwork.
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
Black walls were used to create contrast, and the black board-and-batten box is the powder room that separates the kitchen and the hallway with a glimpse of the living area beyond. The kitchen, living, and dining areas extend out to the exterior deck.
The sitting area is finished with dark surfaces and heavy, antique furnishings.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
The architects made sure to use wide windows, so that the view is never far away from the action.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
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