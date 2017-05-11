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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : floor

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
Parlor floor living area
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
Zachary wrapped the den in moody Limerence wallpaper from House of Hackney.
The roof was lifted and insulated during the renovation, and the original Douglas fir floors were kept and patched where needed. The oversized thermal windows also regulate the temperature.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room warm.
In the living room, Fred sits beneath Tom Wesselmann’s Claire’s Valentine Banner, from 1973. A George Nelson Yellow Marshmallow sofa from 1956 joins a Darrell Landrum coffee table, also from the 1950s, and a pair of Verner Panton Cone chairs.
In the sitting room, more pieces from the couple’s collection—a red George Nelson Coconut lounge chair and a blue Adrian Pearsall chaise rocker, to name just two—share space with a pair of Alex Katz screen prints.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
When Goldfarb and Landers purchased the home, it came with all of the furniture and fixtures.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Kyomachiya Hotel Shiki Juraku in Kyoto, Japan
The living room overlooks the backyard through a wall of glass.
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
In this apartment, Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors employs a palette of off-whites paired with a dark floor; moments of red in both the artwork and accent furniture enliven the space.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her traditional 1925 San Francisco home. Rather than indulge her impulse and strip away the home’s traditional flourishes, Turin embraced the dark in her striking living room—the deep paint is Le Corbusier’s 4320J from Les Couleurs Suisse. An iconic Arco lamp by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni for Flos, Charles sofas by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, an Extra Big Shadow floor lamp by Marcel Wanders for Cappellini, and a painting over the marble fireplace by Martin Barré shed a little light.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
Steps lead down to the guest suite quarters, which has a private entrance. This is where James Dean resided during his stay at the home.
The open-plan great room allows fluidity between functional spaces, while the vaulted wood ceiling contributes to a sense of spaciousness.
Kate's diverse experiences begin with a degree in British history and literature, which translated to her role as a historical archivist. Then, she shifted into the startup world when she moved to San Francisco in 2012. Since then, she’s held various marketing roles and is currently a visual strategist at a tech company, which allows her to travel the world while promoting their brand.
A duet of orange leather table lamps from Armani/Casa add a dash of orange that is echoed throughout the living room.
Over the last decade, architect Francine Monaco and her husband, David Bauer, have filled their bungalow on Long Island with rare furniture, art, and antiques. In the living room, midcentury Danish chairs join a camel saddle covered with an alpaca hide, used as an ottoman. Francine had round “lily pads” cut from gingham-patterned carpeting.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
The living room is anchored by a statement fireplace.
An off-center skylight brings natural light into the living room, where the existing fireplace (inset) was refinished in metallic paint. A fiberglass Koishi pouf by Naoto Fukasawa for Linea sits by an Eames sofa. The painting is by Vanessa Prager.
The living room
Formal Living Room
Formal Living Room
Formal Living room
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
Old Herman Miller posters hang on a nearby wall. In the living room, a yellow fiberglass stool by Nanna Ditzel sits alongside a French chain-link floor lamp from the 1940s.
The home was designed for the client's multigenerational family, with each member contributing their own ideas.
Almost all of the furniture and decorative items in the apartment were designed by the couple.
Affordable housing rendering, Framework.
The living room is home to two Bouroullec Brothers designs: the Facett sofa for Ligne Roset, and the Slow chair for Vitra.
Living Room
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.
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