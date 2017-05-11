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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A view of the great hall today. Restored soffit lighting glows against original mahogany panels and stonework. Other elements of Walter Hall's design were also renewed—including decorative vents built into the windowsills to hide radiant in-wall heating.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
Living Room
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
little library
The original circular brass Malm fireplace sits atop its new tiled platform in the opened up living room. Since the home's setting feels very park-like, the new covered deck—visible just outside the windows—was designed to add year-round living space to the home.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The concrete fireplace draws attention to the sloped ceiling, as well as to the unique lighting feature above.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Exposed brick is used in the interior as a continuation of the building’s brickwork.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk.
The tent fabric guards against the torrential wind and rain that can sweep through Big Sur. Parr customized the entryway to maximize the view.
Croyle reclines on a Soft Dream sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform. The coffee table is by One & Co, where Croyle was formerly a partner, for Council, the rug is Kymo, and the side chairs are Cappellini.
Open plan living room, leading to kitchen and decks.