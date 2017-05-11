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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/floors : concrete

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The current owners used industrial materials to give the former factory a warm and cozy feel.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.