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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bench

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
From the living area and the veranda, the studio can be seen over the lake.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
Living Room 2
Living Room 3
Living Room 1
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
“We use the media room a ton. That’s our movie and hangout space,” says owner Jeff. Expansive sliding doors from Fleetwood connect the space to a previously inaccessible deck, turning the once dingy front room into a luminous, cozy family zone. “The cityscape is so beautiful from this angle,” says architect Kelli Franz. “The roofline with Sutro behind it is just as amazing, I think, as the rear view.”
A view of the great hall today. Restored soffit lighting glows against original mahogany panels and stonework. Other elements of Walter Hall's design were also renewed—including decorative vents built into the windowsills to hide radiant in-wall heating.
The sunroom flows into a large living room, which features a dramatic cut sone fireplace as the central focal point. Timber beams also run along the space, complementing the warm hardwood floors.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
Rustic and modern elements combine to create a polished, surf shack feel. The eye-catching wood stair is a focal point upon entry.
The two-story great room is crowned by a striking chandelier.
The cabin's floor-to-ceiling windows offer an uninterrupted view of the great outdoors.
The open living space has all the elements of a home in a tiny space—kitchen, dining, and living. For added flexibility, the couch turns into a bed and a dining table.
A media station doubles as baby storage.
When storage doubles as a playground.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The sitting area is finished with dark surfaces and heavy, antique furnishings.
The home's flooring ranges from paved brick to reclaimed teak. The ceilings are made from textured Portuguese cork, which seamlessly transitions out to the soffits.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
little library
In the living area is a U-shaped, multi-use couch that can be easily turned into a guest bed when needed.
Living Room reading corner
The concrete fireplace draws attention to the sloped ceiling, as well as to the unique lighting feature above.
When Studio Tack was brought on to revive the 1960s structure, they set out to showcase the history and charm of the property—but to do it through a modern lens. They preserved the eccentricities that make the property so special, but brought it into the modern world with fresh new furnishings, updated materials, and a relaxed, bohemian vibe.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
The home’s original living and dining rooms were updated with custom cabinetry and new fir floors. The living room sofa, coffee table, and lounge chair are from Blu Dot.
Bailey decorated the toyhauler with a handmade Persian rugs, which she bought on eBay for $99 each, some poufs, woven flat baskets that she “borrowed” from her mother.
The interior also features a layering of space that can be seen here in the living room.
The home was designed for the client's multigenerational family, with each member contributing their own ideas.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design updated a split-level ranch house in Portland by introducing a clean white palette and vintage furnishings.
He carefully crafted the black walnut floor to fit like a jigsaw puzzle.
French doors connect the new addition to the home via the dining room. Constructed in three functional zones, the first section features a butler’s pantry, the center segment includes a dining table and chairs and a family room comprises the remaining space. Floor to ceiling screened windows make the space feel as if it were outdoors.
Luxury hotel group Aman's Hangzhou property, Amanfuyan is a streamlined, minimalist take on ancient Chinese architecture and design. Surrounded by bamboo groves and tea plantations, the resort is a Zen-oasis that takes you back in time
Living Area of Phoenix House
Living Room
In the office, doors slide back and a chair pulls out to reveal a custom built-in desk.