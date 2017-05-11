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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : sectional

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Parlor floor living area
A large circular window in the living room adds character and helps to flood the home with natural light.
Henry reads on the staircase that accesses the main sleeping loft while Cora takes a nap in the living area, which is outfitted with vinyl flooring.
Sophia and Henry relax in the open-plan living area of their tiny home with their dog Cora, a Labrador retriever and Siberian husky mix.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The roof was lifted and insulated during the renovation, and the original Douglas fir floors were kept and patched where needed. The oversized thermal windows also regulate the temperature.
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
A combined living room, kitchen, and dining area enjoy ample light and views thanks to the glazed northern facade.
In the living room, 18-foot-tall ceilings combine with massive windows.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Architect couple Sherry Scott and John Kosich spent eight years building this vacation home in Truckee, California, complete with snow-friendly concrete and stone terraces. The star of the wood-dominated living room is the PH Artichoke pendant, designed by Poul Henningsen and manufactured by Louis Poulsen.
Custom-made by JHID in collaboration with The Works Construction and Trio Upholstery, the wraparound sofa features emerald-green, cotton velvet upholstery by Maharam. The wall sconce is by Allied Maker, and the ceiling mount lighting is by Illuminate Vintage.
Architectural elements like coffered ceilings and columns were added to the dining room to give the space the charm and character that is usually associated with older homes.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
The architects made sure to use wide windows, so that the view is never far away from the action.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
In this apartment, Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors employs a palette of off-whites paired with a dark floor; moments of red in both the artwork and accent furniture enliven the space.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
The architecture studio custom-made all the storage and shelving systems, ensuring that they would fit snuggly into every corner of the home.
A closer look at the living lounge below. Per the owners' request, the Austrian parquet floors were kept intact and beautifully restored.
View into New Family Room
View of towards Existing Kitchen from New Family Room
Kate's diverse experiences begin with a degree in British history and literature, which translated to her role as a historical archivist. Then, she shifted into the startup world when she moved to San Francisco in 2012. Since then, she’s held various marketing roles and is currently a visual strategist at a tech company, which allows her to travel the world while promoting their brand.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Finishing touches include a custom chandelier from Cliff Young, and sconces from Artemide. The final result is a modern, opulent, and colorful townhouse for this young family of three.
By raising the bed above the main floor, there is now ample space to fit a sectional sofa, as well as discrete, built-in storage along the walls.
Two large multi-slide doors open up the main living space to the exterior. The opening picture faces west towards the back yard; it is 12' h x 24' w.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.
The media room is clad in floor-to-ceiling oak panels. The custom-made, built-in oak banquette was designed by ABD Studio and upholstered in a striped linen. The eclectic mix of artwork is from the collection of the owner and includes pieces from Kiki Smith, Kenneth Noland, and a sculptural work from Mary Shaffer. The rug and side tables are vintage.
The living room is a cozy spot nestled between the expansive picture window and open doors that lead to the courtyard.
Folding doors make it easy for breezes to blow through the house and cool it naturally.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
The living area offers ample space for entertaining.
A room that is currently being used as a den could also be easily transformed into a fourth bedroom.
Exposed timber rafters support the roof, which is peeled back at the rear of the site to draw in warmth from the northern sun.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
From the dining room, you can see the connected living room and part of the custom storage they installed out of a white oak veneer.
In the living room, a vintage Danish chair faces a sectional upholstered in Knoll fabric. The Nelson Ball clock is from Vitra and the throw pillows include a Jonathan Adler Seahorse design. Acacia flooring from Reward Hardwood Flooring was used throughout. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Living Room
Croyle reclines on a Soft Dream sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform. The coffee table is by One & Co, where Croyle was formerly a partner, for Council, the rug is Kymo, and the side chairs are Cappellini.
An open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area runs along one side of the upper floor. A study is situated next to the kitchen, while the other half of the building houses the two bedrooms. Black matte bamboo flooring by Silestone and birch ceilings, finished in a walnut stain, add warmth and texture to the interior.
Open plan living room, leading to kitchen and decks.
Living Room
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