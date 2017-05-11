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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
Living Room
Family Room