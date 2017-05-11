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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/floors : cement tile

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The clients' art collection adds color, curvature, and a touch of whimsy.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.