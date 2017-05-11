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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : console tables

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The exposed beams lend an industrial character to the home while emphasizing the linearity of the plan.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The designers swapped in a dining set where there were previously occasional chairs set up. “All skirting, cornices, architraves, stair trims, window trims and door frames were painted white,” said the firm. “This bought in more light and as the daylight’s shadows play on the details throughout the day, a cohesive story of history is brought subtly to attention.”
The generous, double-height entrance lounge is equipped with washer/dryer utilities tucked under the stair with a cantilevered mezzanine "book nook" right above it.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
A wall of windows showcases the home's spectacular views of California's South Bay.
The living room is a cozy spot nestled between the expansive picture window and open doors that lead to the courtyard.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Living Room