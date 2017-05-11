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All Photos/living/floors : dark hardwood/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Dark Hardwood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Parlor floor living area
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room warm.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
Along the back of the home, an elegantly designed formal living room features large windows along both sides and a marble fireplace.
The sunroom flows into a large living room, which features a dramatic cut sone fireplace as the central focal point. Timber beams also run along the space, complementing the warm hardwood floors.
The main entryway opens up into a sunroom that features a wall of windows looking out onto the lush landscape and Putnam Lake.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
The light-filled living room has custom wallpaper, hand-stenciled ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, plentiful storage, and plush seating.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
Vintage, one-of-a-kind light fixtures are featured throughout the home. This living room hosted a Target photoshoot last fall, also styled by Emily Henderson.
The glass second floor allows for views through the residence to the bucolic landscape beyond.
Leather dining chairs contrast smoothly with a blue velvet sofa and ottoman.
The view from the doorway.
The baseboards, casings, windows, and doors are trimmed in Roman &amp; Williams’ favorite high gloss black oil paint by Fine Paints of Europe.
Rich walnut herringbone parquet floors are complemented by meticulous millwork.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Wood ceilings lend a warm touch to the interiors. A large wood-burning fireplace and cozy lounge furnishings provide the ideal place to relax and soak in the surrounding elements.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The brick on the wood-burning fireplace has been left exposed and offers a striking contrast to the surrounding white walls.
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her traditional 1925 San Francisco home. Rather than indulge her impulse and strip away the home’s traditional flourishes, Turin embraced the dark in her striking living room—the deep paint is Le Corbusier’s 4320J from Les Couleurs Suisse. An iconic Arco lamp by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni for Flos, Charles sofas by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, an Extra Big Shadow floor lamp by Marcel Wanders for Cappellini, and a painting over the marble fireplace by Martin Barré shed a little light.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
The open-plan great room allows fluidity between functional spaces, while the vaulted wood ceiling contributes to a sense of spaciousness.
The hammered copper side table was a gift from Francine's business partner, Carl D'Aquino. The pottery on the midcentury coffee table is by Alex Bauer.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.
The innovative, contemporary cabin is also firmly rooted in the traditions of rural living.
The compact interior measures 129 square feet, with a built-in bed and space for a kitchenette, table, bench, shelves, and stove.
Almost all of the furniture and decorative items in the apartment were designed by the couple.
A darker blue hue adds richness to the built in casework in the living space.
Bemz cushion covers in linen Brera Lino Noir, velvet Zaragoza cushions in Viridian and Espresso, Grapite Grey Vreten Pinstripe.
The architects designed around another component of their 345 table in the refurnished living room, adding a Ploum sofa and a pair of Elsa armchairs from Ligne Roset.
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