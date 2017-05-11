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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">For the interiors, the firm chose timber for “a hard-wearing internal finish and a gentle, humane scale within the space,” says O’Callaghan. A series of semi-open plywood screens creates porous living, dining, and kitchen areas</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
Inspired by the occupation of his client's father, Otten opted for a butcher shop-themed kitchen, complete with a white-tiled island and a professional scale.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The well-appointed chef's kitchen.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
A wet bar with a built-in ice cream parlor sits under the floating staircase next to the kitchen.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
Comprised of beautiful wood cabinetry and open shelving, the kitchen also has a double-oven.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Sustainability focused Etica Studio designed this eco-house to be a nature-inspired hideaway for its owner, the architect's sister. The solar-passive home runs on renewable energy and was built using a mix of environmentally friendly materials and salvaged elements.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
The cooktop and wall ovens are also original and still function well.
The original kitchen, complete with Krisel-designed pegboard cabinetry, remains in place.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Delicate attention to detail and bespoke elements defines the kitchen.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
An architect by profession, Roche removed as many partitions as he could when recasting the apartment’s interior, preferring transparency. He custom-made the red room divider from bungee cords.
Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen
Keep the Home Fires Burning Using wood for heat and energy keeps the Wadhams’ environmental footprint small and helps avoid the use of coal- or nuclear-powered electricity. Come winter, the couple relies on an Esse wood-burning stove for cooking, heating, and feeding a set of small radiators. In summer, they use the stove’s electric component, which is powered by solar energy.