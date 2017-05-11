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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The well-appointed chef's kitchen.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX