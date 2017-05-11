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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Tile Counters Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
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