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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/floors : terra cotta tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.