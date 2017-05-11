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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective