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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.