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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Tile Counters Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
Inspired by the occupation of his client's father, Otten opted for a butcher shop-themed kitchen, complete with a white-tiled island and a professional scale.
designed by Estúdio Minke
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Delicate attention to detail and bespoke elements defines the kitchen.