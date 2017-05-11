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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Tile Counters Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The well-appointed chef's kitchen.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.