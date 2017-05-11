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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/appliances : range

Kitchen Tile Counters Range Design Photos and Ideas

The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Delicate attention to detail and bespoke elements defines the kitchen.