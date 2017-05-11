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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Tile Counters Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.