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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Tile Counters Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
014.CASA PEX
An architect by profession, Roche removed as many partitions as he could when recasting the apartment’s interior, preferring transparency. He custom-made the red room divider from bungee cords.