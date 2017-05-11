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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Tile Counters Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
Inspired by the occupation of his client's father, Otten opted for a butcher shop-themed kitchen, complete with a white-tiled island and a professional scale.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX