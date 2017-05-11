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All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/floors : brick

Kitchen Tile Counters Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.