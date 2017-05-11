Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : tile/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Tile Counters Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.