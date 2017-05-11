All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble

191 Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

There is another well-equipped kitchen on the middle level. Large sliding walls of glass enable seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The kitchen's dark green cabinets contrast nicely with the home's bright white color palette.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
Above the granite counter, a custom light by Volker Haug provides a pop of contrast.
A large, marble island is the focal point of the all-white kitchen.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro Marble, designer lighting, and high-end Viking appliances.
The main level features a bold blue kitchen illuminated by skylights.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
Tom Dixon pendants hang over the breakfast table.
The kitchen features a white oak-paneled ceiling with a powder-coated steel sculpture of the stream. The backsplash and countertops are White Macaubus Marble with streaks that bring to mind the movement of water.
The kitchen features Italian-designed cabinetry, Calcutta gold marble, a Viking professional range, a Miele microwave and dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and dual-zone wine storage.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
Albareda restored the original stone walls and wood beams.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
Kitchen
Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Font 6 by CaSA
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
Soft curves and arches—a design move repeated throughout the apartment—are readily on display in the home's kitchen. A portal window to the bathroom, an arched marble island and backsplash, and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber all add softly curved accents.
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
A marble island and white cabinetry define the bright, open kitchen, while matte black and bronze finishes celebrate craftsmanship.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
From "disco" tile to high-gloss glass, this parade of beautiful backsplashes will help you take your kitchen from average to extraordinary.
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
Now, thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's “Mizzle.” The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
A wash basin with a marble backsplash.
The kitchen is a mix of IKEA cabinets, custom white oak, and painted doors.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
The couple removed an ornamental fireplace mantle in the kitchen, one of few period details they decided not to keep, due to its size. Matte-black quartzite slabs from ABC Worldwide Stone form the kitchen island, which is outfitted with Blanco fixtures; a white Carrara backsplash frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry. The oak-and-steel bar stools are from ABC Carpet &amp; Home.
1234

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.