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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Detail of the kitchen
Reimagined by architect Lisa Breeze, this compact semidetached brick home in Melbourne was built by the client's granduncle in the 1940s and passed down through generations. While the kitchen was updated to fit a modern lifestyle, the pastel color, gentle curves, and preserved Bakelite handles are a nod to the original era.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
A full-length skylight above the floating steel shelf in the kitchen allows light to stream across the Venetian plaster wall and bounce off the high-gloss white shelf. “It creates an ever-changing and ethereal experience,” says designer Jamie Chioco. The ceramic dishes and plates displayed on the shelf are from Kinn Home.
The kitchen countertops and backsplash are Carrara marble slabs, while the cabinetry is crafted from vertical-grain white oak, which adds warmth while contributing to the brightness of the interior palette.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
The fresh, minimal kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room. The light-colored cabinets are treated with a high-quality factory spray-painted finish.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
"Make sure everyone in your home knows where each item goes and you'll be surprised at how big of a difference it makes," Mindell says. This philosophy applies to kids, too, who Mindell says should be as autonomous as possible in the kitchen.
In the kitchen, an oak counter warms white lacquered cabinetry and a marble backsplash. "The kitchen was one of the trickiest parts of the flat to design," Petillault says. "[It was located] in the center of the floor plan, one room away from the windows, [so] we decided to blend it into the living room."
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
"The combination of the materials makes for a contemporary yet timeless kitchen that will last a lifetime. We aim to design kitchens that not only look good but are made to stand the test of time." — Christine Stucker
Kitchen
Kitchen
The large space also features Gaggenau appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, and five-burner cooktop.
A monolithic stone kitchen with Emperador marble also features a wood bar top that stretches to connect a narrow counter along the window. Rossana cabinets with backlit bronze mirrored glass complement the decorative light fixtures by Henge.
A black marble backsplash, counters and tabletop contrast with white-painted cabinetry in the kitchen-and-dining area.
The angled mezzanine allows for a sunlight-filled kitchen-and-dining space, where oak parquet floors lend warm texture.
Blue-painted ceiling trim and pink velvet-upholstered chairs, from La Redoute, brighten the open-plan kitchen-and-dining area, where the angled edge of the built-in table mimics the mezzanine's edge.
Another view of the kitchen showing the large window with stained glass clerestory windows. The sunny space overlooks the backyard.
Located at the back of the home, an updated kitchen offers modern cabinetry finished in dark, fumed oak with patinated brass inlay. Contrasting with the wood tones is Calacutta Paonazzo marble along the countertops and backsplash.
Architect Ravi Raj inverted the home’s former layout, placing the main living areas in a double- height great room on the upper floor, where the master bedroom had been. In the kitchen, the Grigio Trambiserra marble is from ABC Stone, the cabinets are Surface by Norm Architects for Reform, and the cooktop and oven are by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
Kitchen with Carrara marble island and splash back. Custom cabinetry provides seamless storage options.
The kitchen is beautifully textured and veined thanks to white Carrara marble countertops installed by New Marble Company and reclaimed cypress cabinets built by Wayne Berger.
The kitchen includes a generous butler’s pantry with Libeherr refrigerators.
The interior has a strong sense of light and dark from the many sources of natural light.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
The architect brought the solid walls of certain rooms down to 7’ 8”, filling the remaining 4’ 2” with glass. This defining feature allows sunlight penetrate deep into the core of the space. The clients say the bright reds, oranges, and yellows of sunsets race across the ceiling and white walls.
buda_kitchen
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
The kitchen is defined by Olympian White Danby marble counters and backsplash by Stone Source. The Tractor stools are by Craig Bassam for BassamFellows.