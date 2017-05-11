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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
Architect Ravi Raj inverted the home’s former layout, placing the main living areas in a double- height great room on the upper floor, where the master bedroom had been. In the kitchen, the Grigio Trambiserra marble is from ABC Stone, the cabinets are Surface by Norm Architects for Reform, and the cooktop and oven are by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
The kitchen.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
The interior has a strong sense of light and dark from the many sources of natural light.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
A floor-to-ceiling wall unit accommodates a fridge, stove, oven, and convertible custom cabinetry. The pendant light is from the Multi Luminaire showroom in Pointe Claire, Quebec; the appliances are from Bosch and Miele.