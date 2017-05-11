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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/floors : limestone

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Spacious and highly functional, the polished kitchen features customized bespoke cabinetry. Built-in benches along a glazed corner provide plentiful seating.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.