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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/counters : wood

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
In the kitchen, an oak counter warms white lacquered cabinetry and a marble backsplash. "The kitchen was one of the trickiest parts of the flat to design," Petillault says. "[It was located] in the center of the floor plan, one room away from the windows, [so] we decided to blend it into the living room."
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Kitchen
Mural on upper cabinetry
In renovating the 90-square-foot kitchen of a Boston apartment, architect Chris Greenawalt drew upon both spatial and material solutions to create a pleasing and wheelchair-accessible space to accommodate all three of its tenants.
Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.