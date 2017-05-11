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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/counters : granite

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
The floating, perforated staircase allows light from a skylight to filter down to the ground floor.
The kitchen's dark green cabinets contrast nicely with the home's bright white color palette.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.