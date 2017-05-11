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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/lighting : track

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
B.E Architecture combines a revitalized kit home with a modern steel-and-glass extension to form a multi-generational Melbourne residence. In the kitchen, black cabinets meld seamlessly with dark countertops, furniture, and sleek track lighting.
An open layout connects the main living spaces—including a large dining area off the kitchen. Skylights and walls of windows usher in ample natural light.
Font 6 by CaSA
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
A white metal staircase leads up to the master bedroom.
The kitchen includes a generous butler’s pantry with Libeherr refrigerators.
Blu Dot stools line up against calacatta gold extra countertops. The custom cabinetry was outfitted by Semihandmade with Ikea cabinet bodies.
Kitchen from Great Room