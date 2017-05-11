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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
custom made kitchen