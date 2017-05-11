Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
The linear suspension pendant by Michael Raasch provides up and down lighting over the island. Like the cabinetry, the countertop is also done in Fenix. "The owner liked the idea of consistency,
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The kitchen island features an elegant concrete top in a light tone that complements the white oak joinery and allows the Carrera marble backsplash to steal the show.
The kitchen has a large central island, with the range and workspaces on the right and a huge built-in on the left in front of the stair. A bright, white laminate wall holds the oven and refrigerator. Architect Nicholas Fiore says this element “pumps the brakes a bit” on the white oak shiplap walls and white oak ceiling.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
The light in the kitchen is Supernova by Delta. “We explored the historical idea of how traditional native dwellings had a fire at the centre of the house around which everything gathers,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The idea of an ‘oculus’ came from this and we thought it would be fun to play off that and provide this oculus-like light that is effectively the centre point of gathering within the home.”
Marble covers the backsplash, and new upper cabinets inset with fluted glass were added.
The stainless-steel elements, including the counter and cabinets, were also kept in place for their industrial character. The island was reworked and topped with marble.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
Angelica Becerril prepares food at the kitchen island; the Carrara marble countertop is one of the few luxury materials used in the house.
The kitchen countertops and backsplash are Carrara marble slabs, while the cabinetry is crafted from vertical-grain white oak, which adds warmth while contributing to the brightness of the interior palette.
The fresh, minimal kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room. The light-colored cabinets are treated with a high-quality factory spray-painted finish.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
This minimalist Belgian kitchen extends its marble backsplash up the height of the wall to give the open space a greater feeling of enclosure.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
The marble backsplash extends up to the range hood, emphasizing the sense of height in the kitchen.
"The sculpted kitchen island bench is a true hero of the space," says Lynch. "It anchors the generously scaled entertainment space while its weighty legs, honed marble finish, and soft, beveled detailing make it an artistic piece in its own right."
The flooring in the open-plan living area is Douglas fir that’s been lye-treated and brushed with white oil, which eliminates the wood’s natural red tones.
There is another well-equipped kitchen on the middle level. Large sliding walls of glass enable seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
Cooke John's focus on residential design allows her to consider design at a range of scales, from the individual home to the broader context. This kitchen renovation in Chelsea was completed with Anne-Marie Singer.
The open kitchen features a large center island, an overhead skylight, and ample storage.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new
12